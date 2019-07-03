Gauff the ideal new poster girl, says Serena

LONDON: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams said it was an honour a poster of her had been on Cori Gauff’s wall and that soon pictures of the new 15-year-old sensation would be adorning other young girls’ walls as a role model for a new generation.

Gauff said the Williams sisters are the reason she took up a racquet although she put her idolisation of them aside when she beat Venus Williams in straight sets on Monday. Serena, speaking after she had reached the second round with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Italian qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone, said it was great there would be a new tennis poster girl for a younger generation.

“Honestly, I feel honoured that I was on her wall at some point in her life,” said Williams. “Soon she’ll be on other girls’ walls. “It’s nice, because it will keep it going from the next generation to next generation.”

Williams, who if she wins Wimbledon will share the record with Margaret Court of 24 Grand Slam titles, may be happy about a new idol being on the horizon for a younger generation. However, she is not ready to walk off centre stage yet.