Murray, Serena form mixed doubles dream team

LONDON: Andy Murray and Serena Williams will form a mixed doubles dream team at Wimbledon, his management announced Tuesday, as he gradually returns to tennis following career-saving surgery.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, will join forces with Williams in an all-star partnership. The Scot is already entered into the men’s doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The two-time Wimbledon champion’s partnership with seven-time winner Williams will make them instant favourites for the title. “We’re a lot alike on the court. I’ve always liked that about him,” Williams said of her fellow former world number one.

“His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That’s something I’ve always respected about him. His fitness, everything. “To do what he’s done in an era where there’s so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it.”

She added: “Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women’s issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think that is just fantastic.”

Murray had been searching for a mixed doubles partner but had complained that he had been turned down by a number of players. “I do want to play,” the 32-year-old said on Saturday at a pre-Wimbledon media day.

“We’ve had a number of conversations with a few players. Yeah, the plan’s definitely to play. “Conditions look like it’s supposed to be good for the fortnight, which is a positive thing.” Murray played mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2006 where he teamed with Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens and reached the second round.