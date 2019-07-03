New domestic format likely to be unveiled near month-end

KARACHI: The new domestic cricket format is likely to be unveiled in the last week of July or in the first week of August, as departmental teams have been informed by the Prime Minister’s House that they are to support regional teams, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

Sources in departmental teams confirmed that they had received directives from the PM House. But they said there was no mention of dismantling their own teams. They said that the departments would follow the directives of their heads.

The sources in the PCB said that ambiguities and complications related to the new domestic cricket format would be cleared before it was made public. The makers of the new domestic cricket format claim that it would create more chances of financial benefits for cricketers.

Those who were opposing the new format are silent for now. “The heads of region and departments are waiting for the World Cup to end. Then they will decide their strategy,” said an organiser.

“We are hearing many things. That due to the region-based cricket, the associations would have the upper hand, but neither the PCB nor any other authority has taken us in confidence,” said the head of a regional body.

The sources said that under the new format Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20, National One-day Cup, and Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be the major competitions. A three-day matches event and an event for under-23 players are also part of the proposed format, they said.