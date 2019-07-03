Bairstow stars as England book semi-final spot

CHESTER-LE-STREET, United Kingdom: Jonny Bairstow’s second successive hundred laid the foundation for England’s 119-run thrashing of New Zealand that saw the tournament hosts secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday.

England, yet to win the World Cup, were set for a huge score at 194-1 off 30 overs before managing just 111 in the last 20 against a New Zealand attack missing injured fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

But, with Bairstow making 106, a total of 305-8 proved more than enough at Chester-le-Street. New Zealand could only manage 186 in reply as they suffered a third successive defeat of the tournament following losses to Pakistan and champions Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 final.

England are now guaranteed to finish third in the standings and so will play in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11. New Zealand, who would have reached the semi-finals had they won this match, saw their chase start badly when Henry Nicholls was lbw for a golden duck to Chris Woakes and decided against a review that would have reprieved him.

Martin Guptill then fell cheaply but worse followed for New Zealand when senior batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were dismissed by contrasting run-outs. Williamson fell for 27 in unlucky fashion when fast bowler Mark Wood got his fingertips to a Taylor drive and deflected the ball onto the non-striker’s stumps with Williamson out of his ground.

Taylor was far more responsible for his own exit when, deciding to go for a risky second run on 28, he failed to beat Adil Rashid’s throw from fine leg to Buttler. Tom Latham was caught behind for 57, to leave them all but beaten at 164-7.

England won toss

England

J Roy c Santner b Neesham 60

J Bairstow b Henry 106

J Root c Latham b Boult 24

†J Buttler c Williamson b Boult 11

*E Morgan c Santner b Henry 42

B Stokes c Henry b Santner 11

C Woakes c Williamson b Neesham 4

L Plunkett not out 15

A Rashid b Southee 16

J Archer not out 1

Extras (b 4, lb 4, w 7) 15

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 305

Did not bat: Mark Wood

Fall: 1-123, 2-194, 3-206, 4-214, 5-248, 6-259, 7-272, 8-301 Bowling: Santner 10-0-65-1 (w 2); Boult 10-0-56-2 (w 1); Southee 9-0-70-1; Henry 10-0-54-2 (w 2); De Grandhomme 1-0-11-0; Neesham 10-1-41-2 (w 2)

New Zealand

M Guptill c Buttler b Archer 8

H Nicholls lbw b Woakes 0

*K Williamson run out (Wood) 27

R Taylor run out 28

†T Latham c Buttler b Plunkett 57

J Neesham b Wood 19

C de Grandhomme c Root b Stokes 3

M Santner lbw b Wood 12

T Southee not out 7

M Henry b Wood 7

T Boult st Buttler b Rashid 4

Extras (b 2, lb 6, w 6) 14

Total (all out; 45 overs) 186

Fall: 1-2, 2-14, 3-61, 4-69, 5-123, 6-128, 7-164, 8-166, 9-181, 10-186

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-44-1 (1 w); Archer 7-1-17-1 (1 w); Plunkett 8-0-28-1 (1 w); Wood 9-0-34-3 (2w); Root 3-0-15-0; Rashid 5-0-30-1; Stokes 5-0-10-1 (1 w)

Result: England won by 119 runs

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow (England)

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India) and Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)