US Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial

LOS ANGELES: A decorated US Navy SEAL was found not guilty on Tuesday of murdering a captive teenage militant in Iraq, the most serious of the charges brought against him during a two-week war crimes trial in San Diego.

Edward Gallagher, 40, was likewise acquitted of two counts of attempted murder against Iraqi civilians, but was convicted of posing for a photograph beside the corpse of the captive Islamic State (IS) group fighter. The maximum sentence he could face is four months imprisonment, meaning he is set to walk free following Tuesday’s verdict on account of the nine months he has already served in pre-trial confinement.

The jury found Gallagher "not guilty of murder, not guilty of stabbing, not guilty of shooting, not guilty of all those things, they found him guilty of taking a photograph," Timothy Parlatore, one of Gallagher’s attorney’s, told journalists outside the courthouse. The prosecution’s case was dealt a major blow when a witness said that it was he, not Gallagher, who had put an end to the captive IS militant’s life.