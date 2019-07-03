Clarification

This refers to the letter Terrible Flight (June 21, 2019) by Daaniyaal Hanif. We would like to clarify the facts of the case. The passenger and his family had five confirmed Economy Plus tickets from Medina to Lahore. Due to operational reasons, the aircraft was changed which resulted in the unfortunate downgrading of one seat to the Economy class – which is deeply regretted.

As far as the allocation of seats go, we would like to inform readers that airlines including PIA provide the facility of pre-allocated seating and most of the passengers avail this facility. Nevertheless, at times it becomes difficult to allocate seats together to a family due to configuration. Since our valued passenger was checked-in late, it was not possible to allocate seats of his choice. The rude behaviour of the cabin crew and other ground staff with our valued customer has also been noted seriously. Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter and in order to know the facts, the airline’s customer relations official contacted the writer/ passenger and apprised him about the constraints and apologized for this unfortunate incident. We are grateful to Mr Hanif who has graciously accepted the apology and extended his full cooperation. Based on these facts, he will be reimbursed the difference of fare besides compensating him through free Award Plus Miles as per our rules. The CEO of PIA has also taken notice and ordered an investigation into the incident including allocation of a seat to a PIA Pilot in Economy plus. We would like to assure the readers that anyone found guilty of such actions will be dealt with severely as per rules. To facilitate our valued customers, strict instructions have again been issued to all those concerned to give priority to our valued customers who are travelling with families, children and elderly people while accommodating them together instead of allocating scattered seats.

Mashhood Tajwar

PIA spokesperson