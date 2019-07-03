Economic downfall

This refers to the letter ‘Rising inflation’ (July 3) by Hashim Abro. The writer’s optimism about the economy gaining steam going forward is illusionary as key indicators prove the opposite. The structural weaknesses in the economy should be clarified. The long promised reforms have neither been identified nor corroborated with actual steps, if any, determined by the government. No economic plan exists with a roadmap towards sustainable improvement with a viable return rate.

Except the hue and cry about the FBR’s activism in the media, no tangible initiative and concerted action can fix the trade deficit and current account deficit which are the root cause of Pakistan’s economic difficulties. The nation continues to live beyond its means while no sustainable measures have been taken to drastically curtail the import bill, except imposition of duties, which is not a viable solution, as well as the austerity drive which has failed to cut unproductive government spending. The government must formulate a comprehensive economic plan to win public acceptance of its policies and support the actions it decides in the times ahead.

Arif Majeed

Peshawer