Railroads that work

This letter concerns the news story ‘Three bogies of cargo train derail near DG Khan’ (July 3, 2019). It is another bad omen for the federal railways minister in a long string of such incidents. He has to his credit the highest number of derailments/accidents in a short span of 10 months. Railways all over the world are considered a safe, economical and comfortable means of long haul travel and transport of goods. But in Pakistan, travel by rail is becoming a risky business with such frequent occurrences of accidents and derailments. I implore those whom this letter should concern to focus on the existing operation of trains rather than introducing new trains to gain popularity.

Railways need to have a seamless, error free and efficient operation, with utmost attention given to safety and punctuality. The frequent incidents need to be probed and investigated so that we can come up with a sustainable solution. The Pakistan Railways can engage the assistance of Indian Railways experts who efficiently manage one of the largest networks in the world, to identify technical problems with our organization. With the use of technology, the ticketing system must be streamlined so that passengers can easily get seats at the prescribed fare instead of waiting for hours on end.

Kulsoom Arif

Quetta