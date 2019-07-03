Sikh Yatrees reach Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB: Indian Sikh Yatrees, who arrived at Lahore to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, reached Gurdwara Janumasthan in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) secretary general Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala and other Sikh leaders accorded a warm welcome to them.