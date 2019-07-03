Scattered rains in next few days: Met

LAHORE: A very hot and humid day was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending eastwards. They said weak moist currents are penetrating north eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days. A shallow westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country.

Met officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was only recorded at Nagar Parkar in Sindh. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at DI Khan where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 41.6°C and minimum was 28°C.