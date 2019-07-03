Hundreds of students throng The News Expo-2019

MULTAN: Hundreds of students took part in The News Education Expo-2019 held here on Wednesday. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture vice-chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif inaugurated the event in the presence of Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Director Ghulam Hussein Khosa and Bahauddin Zakariya University Treasure Omer Farooq. The participants considered the event as an effective platform for connectivity and objectivity for education institutions, education consultants and students.

The students appreciated the effort of Jang Group of Publication that provided an opportunity to them here to consult well-reputed education institutions for their educational career and searching windows of more opportunities under one umbrella. The focus of most of the students was computer and biotechnology education.

Talking to reporters, several students suggested that Education Expo must include information counters of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Engineering Council and National Technology Council.

Speaking on the occasion, MNSUA vice chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif said educational programmes should be the focus in such events. Prof Dr Muhammad Asif appreciated the initiative of the Jang Group for managing such a successful event in Multan, saying the group had proved its keen interest in providing guidance to students and promoting education in the country.

Dozens of educational institutions established their stalls and briefed the students on their career. The MNSUA stall managers helped students imparting knowledge of modern agriculture and it served guests with mango ‘Lassi’, a traditional drink.

Talking to The News, stall managers said they had received more queries then 2018 Education Expo. Muhammad Salman Naeem, a host at Australian Education Council stall, said he had received bulk of queries on study in Australia. The volume of queries was extensively more than The Education Expo 2018.

He said the institution deals in getting visa under new policy of Australian government, work permission up to 40 hours guaranteed work placement during studies, getting admissions at top ranking Australian universities and colleges and wide range of courses at minimum fee deposit.

Rashid Ali, a prospective student said the education expo provided an ample environment to students of far-flung areas of south Punjab to get up-to-date information on education curricula. Besides local educational institutions, educational firms dealing international education were also part of event providing free-of-cost information about academic opportunities in Turkey, France, Germany.