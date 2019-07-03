Minister orders completion of Orange Train project by Dec

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired second meeting of Task-Force being constituted under the direction of CM Usman Buzdar to ascertain initial steps undertaken regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) held at P&D Board office here on Wednesday.

Finance Minister directed C&W Department to complete Metro Orange Line Project by the end of this year. Punjab C&W Minister Jahanzeb Khichi, spokesman CM Punjab Shahbaz Gill, Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gillani, Secretary P&D Iftikhar Saho and officers of Transport, Industries, Agriculture, Health and School Education along with representatives of Urban Development Unit and Punjab Economic Research Institute participated in the meeting.

The purpose of meeting is take stock of progress so far made in the ongoing projects under CPEC, interest of province and interest of development partners and selection of new projects for social and economic benefits as well as matters of arrival of Chinese delegation comprising social and economic experts were reviewed.

On this occasion, participants were briefed about progress so far made in Metro Orange Line Train Project and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad M-3. Secretary Transport also briefed the participants that 94 per cent of Orange Line Train Project has been completed and remaining work will be completed by the end of this current year. Lesco and Wasa are also completing their work on priority basis for the provision of electricity and water. MD Small Industries also briefed the participants about completion of the project in the first week of August and also apprised the ongoing process of short listing for inducting consultants for infrastructure development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Process for formation of Punjab Skills Authority has also started.

Finance Minister directed C&W Department to complete Metro Orange Line Project by the end of this year. In this regard, the minister was also given assurance by all departments concerned for the removal of encroachments. The Finance minister directed Agriculture Department to ensure exchange of technology and should also increase their production. He said that in order to gain maximum benefit out of CPEC projects, it is important to understand Chinese attitude and also get awareness about projects of their interest in our country.