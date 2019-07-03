KP Tourism Dept launches mobile App to facilitate tourists

PESHAWAR: KP Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the mobile App and tourism logo to facilitate domestic and foreign tourists during a visit to scenic places in the province.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Chairman National Tourism Board Zulfi Bukhari also attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, the senior minister said that promotion of tourism in the province had been started with the launching of mobile App while more projects were in pipeline to boost the sector.

He added that his government would take steps to attract 10 million foreign tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in five years that would generate 10 billion dollars in revenue. Later, the senior minister inaugurated the mobile App, bus service for tourists and tourism logo. A documentary on tourist resorts was also screened.

National Tourism Board Chairman Zulfi Bukhari termed the launching of mobile App a big step towards promotion of tourism in KP. The App also guides tourists to the lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, roads, petrol pumps, rich cultural heritage and archaeological sites, springs, waterfalls, streams, Buddhism ruins and serene spots.