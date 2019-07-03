Mirza Qaleech Baig’s 90th death anniversary observed

SUKKUR: The 90th death anniversary of Mirza Qaleech Baig was observed at Sindh University, Jamshoro, organised by the Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers paid rich tributes to the renowned writer ‘Shams ul Ullema’ Mirza Qaleech Baig for his services to promote Sindhi language and literature. They deplored that Baig was one of the greatest Sindhi writers who was not given due recognition even in Sindh.The Vice-Chancellor, Sindh University, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, said the Sindh University took the initiative and established the Mirza Qaleech Chair back in 2009, which took the responsibility to publish his books. Burfat added, “Mirza Qaleech Baig wrote more than 457 books in 43 disciplines including chemistry, physics, biology, zoology, plant sciences, Sindhi literature and anthropology” signifying his knowledge and brilliance. All these books have been translated in over eight languages, including Sindhi, Persian, Arabic, English and others. Baig’s grandson Mirza Aijaz Baig said his grandfather was one of the founders of the modern Sindhi literature who served the Sindhi language during his entire life. He said he had compiled 457 books in eight different languages on various subjects. He said Qaleech had command over 25 languages of his era.