Govt good only for TV speeches, not for work: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday remarked that the government do not deliver but is eager to make speeches on TV.

Bureaucrats are in fear that’s why they are not even ready to do the right thing. Justice Kiyani made these remarks while hearing a plea for up-gradation of a public sector employee. He remarked that public servants are in fear of NAB cases as they know after five years they will be facing inquires, as many of them are facing inquiries in the cases that date back to the last five years.

Justice Kiyani remarked that no public servant wanted to do mistake intentionally. “We had given administrative orders in NAB jurisdiction,” he said. “In 100 orders of any bureaucrat there are chances of administrative mistake. These mistakes and corruption are two different things but we had mixed them both,” Justice Kiyani remarked.

He further remarked that case of an office boy is with the NAB and case of director general is also with NAB. “Who will work in this situation?” he questioned. Justice Kiyani remarked that government is only to make speeches on television and not to deliver. In the up-gradation plea, the court sought report from Establishment Division.