Dubai-based educational organisation begins working in Karachi

A Dubai-based global educational organisation, Coded Minds, that offers iSTEAM (Innovation, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) subjects on Wednesday announced the launch of its operation in Pakistan by organising its first-ever summer camp in Karachi with a vision to bring good quality advanced technology education at the grassroots level at an affordable cost.

“We are very excited that we will be able to serve the education sector in Pakistan,” says Omar Farooqui, founder and president of Coded Minds. Since its launch in 2017, the company has grown rapidly in the Middle East and Asia.

“We are now officially registered in Pakistan and we aim to provide the best education to the young generation of the country so that they can play a crucial role not just for Pakistan but also at the global level,” Farooqui added.

“There is a major misconception that technology education is expensive. It is completely the other way round. The price point of our first ever summer camp actually reflects the same. We believe quality education has not just to be affordable but also reachable at the grass root level.”