close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

KU displays lists of eligible candidates for postgraduate admissions

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Karachi University on Monday displayed the lists of successful candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programmes.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the aspiring students had to visit their relevant departments or the varsity’s web portal, adding that the candidates were entitled to appear in the entrance test to be held on July 14 at 10am. The candidates, eligible for the entrance test, were directed to collect their admit cards from their respective departments from July 05 till July 12.

He directed the candidates to arrive at the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the schedule time along with original computerised National Identity Card and admit card. The KU had received admissions forms of MPhil, PhD and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) till June 28, 2019.

Admissions are available in the various departments of faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Science, Law, Medicine, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management and Administrative Sciences, Education, Islamic Studies and other institutes and centres of the KU.

Dr Shahzad said that admissions would be granted on the basis of result of the test, and interviews would be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus 2019. He also mentioned that the KU Entrance Test 2019 was mandatory for candidate and the list of successful candidates would be announced on the KU website on July 31.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus