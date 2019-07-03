KU displays lists of eligible candidates for postgraduate admissions

Karachi University on Monday displayed the lists of successful candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programmes.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the aspiring students had to visit their relevant departments or the varsity’s web portal, adding that the candidates were entitled to appear in the entrance test to be held on July 14 at 10am. The candidates, eligible for the entrance test, were directed to collect their admit cards from their respective departments from July 05 till July 12.

He directed the candidates to arrive at the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the schedule time along with original computerised National Identity Card and admit card. The KU had received admissions forms of MPhil, PhD and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) till June 28, 2019.

Admissions are available in the various departments of faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Science, Law, Medicine, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management and Administrative Sciences, Education, Islamic Studies and other institutes and centres of the KU.

Dr Shahzad said that admissions would be granted on the basis of result of the test, and interviews would be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus 2019. He also mentioned that the KU Entrance Test 2019 was mandatory for candidate and the list of successful candidates would be announced on the KU website on July 31.