Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Cancer patient ‘commits suicide’

Karachi

A cancer patient allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his house in the North Karachi area on Wednesday.

Police officials said the body of a man who had been shot was brought to the Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 65-year-old Sohail Khan, son of Sharafat Ali. He lived in al-Ghaffor Apartments in North Karachi within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station.

According to the police, they were informed about the incident by neighbours of the deceased man after they heard a gunshot. The police and volunteers of a welfare organisation reached the apartment and found its door locked from inside, due to which they had to break open the door to retrieve the body.

According to SHO Imtiaz Mir Jut, the deceased used to live alone and was a cancer patient who apparently shot himself dead because of his illness.

