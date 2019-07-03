close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 4, 2019

Consumer disloyalty on the rise

Business

 
July 4, 2019

LAHORE: Disloyalty levels are on the rise among the consumers, with just 6 percent of Pakistanis considering themselves to be committed loyalists when it comes to their favourite brands, according to a global consumer study conducted by global measurement company, Nielsen.

Nielsen’s Global Consumer Loyalty demonstrates that consumers are actively on the lookout for new brands, as the gamble of buying new products is de-risked by levers such as rising income levels in developing markets.

A significant 54 percent of Pakistani consumers say they love trying new things and nearly a further 40 percent of consumers - while preferring to stick with what they know - can be moved to experiment.

Further, 47 percent of consumers single out value for money as the key factor influencing their choice of brand, followed by brand trust (40 percent), price reductions / promotions (40 percent), and convenience (33 percent). Meanwhile, another 33 percent of consumers are influenced by enhanced or superior quality. Overall, consumers’ willingness to try new brands is on the rise – 49 percent of consumers say they are more likely to try new brands they have never tried before, compared to five years ago.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus