Consumer disloyalty on the rise

LAHORE: Disloyalty levels are on the rise among the consumers, with just 6 percent of Pakistanis considering themselves to be committed loyalists when it comes to their favourite brands, according to a global consumer study conducted by global measurement company, Nielsen.

Nielsen’s Global Consumer Loyalty demonstrates that consumers are actively on the lookout for new brands, as the gamble of buying new products is de-risked by levers such as rising income levels in developing markets.

A significant 54 percent of Pakistani consumers say they love trying new things and nearly a further 40 percent of consumers - while preferring to stick with what they know - can be moved to experiment.

Further, 47 percent of consumers single out value for money as the key factor influencing their choice of brand, followed by brand trust (40 percent), price reductions / promotions (40 percent), and convenience (33 percent). Meanwhile, another 33 percent of consumers are influenced by enhanced or superior quality. Overall, consumers’ willingness to try new brands is on the rise – 49 percent of consumers say they are more likely to try new brands they have never tried before, compared to five years ago.