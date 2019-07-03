PCJCCI conducts B2B session

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has taken an initiative to introduce Chinese techniques in paper machinery and environmental protection equipment by conducting a B2B session with various Chinese companies, a statement said on Wednesday.

Many renowned companies, including Shandong Lutai Paper Machinery Group Co Ltd, Shandong Pulute Machine Tool Co Ltd, Shandong Shansen CNC Technology Co Ltd, Zaozhuang Xinjinshan Intelligent Machinery Co Ltd from Shandong province of China participated in the meeting.

Their areas of interests are paper machinery, environmental protection equipment, the first kind of pressure vessel, steel welding heat conduction, oil drying cylinder, high-tech enterprises, CNC machine, the intermediate relay module, splitter module, communication interface module, cable, electronic brake of AC motors, mining enterprises, etc.

PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi said that PCJCCI aims at introducing innovative ideas and contemporary technology in Pakistan for making improved and new machinery at a low cost. He expressed his pleasure that PCJCCI was successful in taking high-level companies onboard in the field of paper machinery and environmental protection equipment, which is the dire need of the future industry in the world.