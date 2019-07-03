close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Govt urged to delay CNIC condition

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to relax condition of disclosing computerised national identity card (CNIC) for sale to unregistered persons for one year, warning that its immediate implementation would halt trading activities, a statement said on Wednesday.

Addressing Lahore businessmen, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that disallowance of input tax relating to supplies made to an unregistered person without disclosing his CNIC is a burden on traders with inherent complications.

The condition of disclosing CNIC for the sale to unregistered person would result in a potential misuse of CNICs and these can be used in fraudulent transactions of billions of rupees as reported from time-to-time, he said, adding that the buyers will also prefer purchases from unregistered sellers.

