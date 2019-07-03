Revenue board warns its officials

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned its officials of disciplinary action in case anyone found indulged in private legal / tax consultancy.

In an official order on Wednesday, the revenue board said certain officials of the tax machinery were indulged in private practices (tax / legal consultancy).

“This practice is against the rules, as it compromises their official status and brings disrepute to the department,” the FBR said. Further, the same is prescribed under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The FBR warned all its officials, including Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs against indulging into any such private, tax / legal consultancy of any sort in the future.

“Strict action shall be taken against any official who is found involved in such practice, which shall also entail initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973,” it added.