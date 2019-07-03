Rupee strengthens

The rupee closed 0.28 percent stronger on Wednesday due to foreign inflows and positive sentiment ahead of IMF loan decision, dealers said.

The currency extended gains into the third session to end higher at 157.61 to the dollar, up from Tuesday’s close of 158.06.

However, the rupee traded firmer at 157.50 against the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said inflows from Qatar and Saudi Arabia improved the supply of dollar in the market.

The country received the first tranche of $500 million from Qatar under the $3 billion package consisting of a foreign currency deposit and direct investment.

Pakistan would begin receiving oil supplies on deferred payment from Saudi Arabia this month. These supplies would continue over the next three years, with a total value of $9.9 billion.

Similarly, investors were upbeat about the outcome of the International Monetary Fund’s executive board meeting. Investors expected the Fund’s board to approve the $6 billion bailout deal with Pakistan.

The IMF’s board is due to meet on Wednesday to consider whether the country is fulfilling tough actions to get $6 billion loan in the next three years.

The IMF’s financial assistance and with inflows from international financial institutions still lined up, the country’s foreign exchange reserves would rise.