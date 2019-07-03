Fertiliser makers hold off price hike to work out budget impact

ISLAMABAD: Fertiliser manufacturers on Wednesday assured the government that the industry will not increase fertiliser prices until impact of recent increase in prices and budgetary measures are worked out inclusively.

The makers of the essential agriculture input gave their assurance during a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee chaired by Razzak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister on commerce, textile, industries and production and investment.

Dawood enquired about the recent reports that fertiliser prices were increased.

The adviser had directed the industry in an earlier meeting that the prices of fertiliser would not be increased until the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 was passed, and the impact on fertiliser industry was worked out in a comprehensive manner.

“The adviser enquired regarding the recent reports that fertilizer prices had been increased prior to this meeting, to which the participants responded that the decision had been held off due to the commitment to the adviser and the price increase had been halted,” a government statement said.

“The adviser appreciated this step by the industry and encouraged the prospect of a working relationship between the ministry and the industry as only this can result in a stable business environment and relief for the general public especially the farmers.”

The adviser asserted that relief to farmers and a working relationship with the industry was the government’s top priority.

The adviser assured the industry that efforts would be made to ensure gas supply to Fatimafert Limited and Agritech Limited to keep them operational and avoid any possible shortages in the upcoming season.

The meeting also discussed Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

“It was brought to the notice of the adviser that a revised Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Act had been ratified by the federal cabinet and might soon be passed by the parliament,” the statement added.

“This would help to work out the differences with the fertiliser industry and would also prove fruitful towards revenue generation in the country.”

According to a participant of the meeting, recent gas tariff revision that lead to urea price increase from 1st July was discussed during the meeting with the federal minister.

“Different ways to mitigate impact of increase were discussed,” he said.

“The representatives of fertilizer industry told federal minister that the only viable way out is passing of GIDC bill, which may help reduce urea bag by about Rs 200 per bag.”

The meeting advised the petroleum and natural resources divisions to ensure that all stakeholders were on the same page regarding the GIDC issue.

The adviser to prime minister ended the meeting on the assurance that the industry should not increase the price of fertiliser until further discussions.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen (retd) Tariq Khan CEO Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Fawad A Mukhtar CEO Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Brig (retd) Sher Shah Executive Director of Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) and Muhammad Faisal Muzammil CEO Agritech Limited.