Benami probe launched against directors of 33 companies

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started investigating company directors under Benami property prohibition law to unearth assets, made, held, done, or transacted in the name of other persons/entities, worth billions, sources said on Wednesday.

The tax authorities have asked Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to verify the directorships in around 33 companies in connection to Benami properties, the sources added.

In a letter issued by Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue, Benami Zone-III, Karachi, the SECP had been informed that the FBR is investigating the matter regarding Benami properties acquired by the directors of those 33 companies.

These companies mainly belong to sugar manufacturing, building and developing, power generation, welfare foundations, etc.

A senior official at the Benami Zone Karachi said the FBR was investigating the benami properties of Omni Group, which was currently under litigation in fake bank account case.

The official said as per details of directorships in Omni Group the same directors were also in different companies as well. “When asked about the directorship in Omni, most of the directors refused any connection with the group,” the official said.

The FBR has now engaged the SECP to acquire the details of directorships of 33 companies to ascertain the authenticity of documents obtained from the Omni Group.

The Benami Zone office has asked the SECP to provide particulars, including name, the computerised national identity cards and addresses of the directors/change in directorship since the incorporation of those 33 companies till to date.

The SECP has also been asked to provide Form#29, which is a mandatory declaration and used for the particulars of directors and officers, including the chief executive, managing agent, secretary, chief accountant, auditors and legal adviser or of any change in the company related to high-ups.

The official said some of the properties belonging to Omni Group were confiscated on Wednesday because the details were unverified.

The official said more confiscation of properties was expected as the FBR believed the details would not be verified from the SECP as in the preliminary investigation the persons nominated had denied their connection to companies of Omni Group.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 has become operative since March, 2019. The FBR is the focal authority under this Act. The matter of proper implementation of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 is being monitored by Shabbar Zaidi, the chairman of the board.

On Sunday, June 30, the government extended the asset declaration scheme to three more days till July 3 and announced it had established the Benami Commission to crack down on such properties and asset holders from July 1.

Shabbar Zaidi, in a recent statement, said technically, the government had extended the amnesty scheme to facilitate those standing in the queue for filing declarations, adding, the FBR would be trimmed and a comprehensive plan would be shared with the media shortly.