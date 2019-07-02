PM tells governor…: Convince traders not to participate in strikes

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has mandated Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to hold talks with the business community of Punjab to convince traders not to become part of strikes, called by the opposition parties.

Besides, the PM has also asked the governor to come up with the next one-year agenda of the Aab-e-Pak Authority, a body headed by Ch Muhammad Sarwar to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people of Punjab.

In a meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad, at a very short notice, the governor was directed by the premier to hold dialogue with all stakeholders of society including traders, industrialists, lawyers and labourers with the motive of convincing them not to respond to the strike call, given by the opposition. He was also asked to mobilise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and remain in contact with them.

This is noteworthy that already, in the last week, the governor held meetings with labour unions, members of the Kissan Ittehad and other segments of society throughout the week, urging them to extend support to the government and play their role in strengthening the country.

The governor reportedly apprised the PM about the measures taken so far in the province for provision of clean drinking water to masses. The governor has inaugurated various filtration plants in different parts of the province during the last few months, or promised with people in meetings that such plants would be installed in their areas in near future.