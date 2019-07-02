close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
July 3, 2019

3 die as van rams into Indian army vehicle

National

I
INP
July 3, 2019

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir three persons were killed and four others critically injured after a van rammed into an Indian army vehicle in Samba district.

According to Kashmir Media Service the accident took place when a van which was on its way from Samba to Ghagwal rammed into the back side of an Indian army vehicle on the highway at Sandh Bari in Ghagwal area of the district resulting into on the spot death of three persons identified as Sunita Rani, Gopi Krishan and Harsh Bardan, a local police official said.

