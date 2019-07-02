References against judges: SJC conducts 10-minute hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Tuesday held its second hearing on the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa of Supreme Court and Karim Khan (KK) Agha of Sindh High Court.

A five-member bench of the council, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, resumed the hearing.

It was learnt that the in-camera meeting of the council lasted around 10 minutes and later the proceedings were adjourned. However, the outcome of the proceedings was not known.

According to some TV channel reports, the attorney general could not attend the hearing for being preoccupied with the cabinet meeting.

The council had held its preliminary proceedings on June 14 and later on provided copies of references the two judges so that they could submit their respective replies.

Meanwhile, as per an announcement made earlier by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the legal fraternity Tuesday observed a countrywide strike, while lawyers staged a sit-in at the main entrance to the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The lawyers wore black bands around their arms, while senior lawyers as well as lawyer leaders including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Aman Ullah Kanrani and Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Syed Amjad Shah sat with lawyers the whole day.

Addressing the media, Amjad Shah said the lawyers were united for the independence of judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. Referring to the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on appointment of judges for the superior judiciary, he said they had some reservations about the judges.

He said their two representatives had participated in the JCP meeting and objected to the recommendations of five judges made by the Commission for their appointment.