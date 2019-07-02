Laws enforced to bar Benami transactions: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed belief that there would be no longer Benami transactions and keeping of assets as such.

In a tweet, she said it was for the first time that the relevant law was being enforced to eliminate corruption. She noted that chairman and members had been appointed in the Adjudicating Authority of FBR. She said tax commissioners had also been appointed in Benami zones.

Dr Awan pointed out that the Tax Commissioner Benami Zone Karachi had attached the Benami property and shares of a prominent political family of Sindh under Benami law.

The special assistant said this step reflected the emergence of Naya Pakistan.

In another tweet, Dr Awan said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had started decisive action against smuggling. She added Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a special committee under interior minister for the eradication of the menace of smuggling.

Dr Awan explained the committee would present proposals after examining amendments in the existing laws, border surveillance and to stop misuse of Pak-Afghan transit trade.

She said this step would empower the local industry and economy of the country be strengthened.