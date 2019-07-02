Court stopped me from keeping office, not serving country: Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Tuesday said he was serving the country by becoming part of consultations for which he was invited.

Speaking at a press conference here along with federal minister for food and security, Tareen said he held no public office and was only called for consultation.

He said the Supreme Court had barred him from keeping a public office but not serving the country.

He said the federal government was launching an agricultural programme in the provinces under which production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oil seed would be increased.