Sana arrested to divert attention from budget, strikes: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif alleged on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan personally ordered for the arrest of Rana Sanaullah in a fake narcotics case to silence one of the most vocal opponents in the parliament and to divert the public attention from the ongoing country-wide protests and strikes against the oppressive budget and massive inflation.

“This is the worst case of political victimisation by Imran Niazi to remove his critic and silence one of the loudest voices against price-hike, unleashed by the anti-people budget,” he said.

The PML-N chief was addressing a press conference at party’s Model Town Secretariat after chairing a meeting of the parliamentary advisory group of the party. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present.

Shahbaz said Imran Khan crossed all limits of political victimisation with this kind of baseless case of narcotics smuggling, adding nobody would smuggle drugs from Faisalabad to Lahore since it had never been a drug route. He said such baseless cases were not made even by the military dictators in the past, but the PTI had crossed all limits. He said the personal victimisation showed how much frustrated Imran Niazi and the PTI leadership had become against the PML-N. He said Rana Sanaullah had been instrumental in closing down drugs dens and hunting down the drug-pushers.

Shahbaz warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that the PML-N would never give up the cause of poor people against the massive price-hike.