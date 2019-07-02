Pak juniors advance in Borneo Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players moved ahead in the Borneo Junior Open squash tournament under way in Borneo (Malaysia).

Results: Under-15 category: Humam Ahmed got bye in first round and won second round match against Tan Xee Ziang (MAS) 11-2, 11-2, 11-3; Muhammad Hanif earned bye in first round and won second round against Loi Conor 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 11-9.

Under-17: Muhammad Hasnain won first round against Tengku Amirul (MAS) 11-9, 11-2, 11-9; Waleed Khalil won first round against Parasad Ruhern (MAS) 11-3, 11-9, 14-12.