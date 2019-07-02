Pakistan U19 take 5-0 lead against SA

LAHORE: Irfan Niazi’s 122 runs and Naseem Shah’s three for 44 helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take a 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, says a press release.

Mohammad Wasim, Saim Ayub and Amir Ali took two wickets a piece for 29, 39 and 42 runs, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 184 in 38.4 overs. Jonathan Bird top-scored with a 95-ball 100 and hit 11 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, after electing to bat the tourists scored 300-8 in 50 overs. Irfan Niazi scored a brilliant 122 off 125 balls that included 15 boundaries. He added 57 runs for the fourth wicket partnership with captain Rohail Nazir (52).

For the home side, Siya Plaatjie and Lifa Ntanzi grabbed two wickets each.

Both teams will now move back to Durban, where they will feature in the sixth and seventh matches at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval on July 5 and 7.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 300-8 in 50 overs (Irfan Niazi 122, Rohail Nazir 52; Siya Plaatjie 2-39, Lifa Ntanzi 2-77). South Africa U19 184 all out in 38.4 overs (Jonathan Bird 100; Naseem Shah 3-44, Mohammad Wasim 2-29, Saim Ayub 2-39, Amir Ali 2-42). Player of the match: Irfan Niazi.