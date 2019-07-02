Drubbing by NZ helped England’s revival: Morgan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHESTER-LE-STREET, United Kingdom: Eoin Morgan has revealed England’s humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their last World Cup clash left him “as close to rock-bottom as I’ve been”.
But the England captain said it had also been behind his side’s white-ball revival that now sees them on the verge of securing a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.
The winners of Wednesday’s match between England and New Zealand at Chester-le-Street are guaranteed a place in the last four, although an England defeat would leave them facing the prospect of elimination were Pakistan to beat Bangladesh on Friday.
A World Cup semi-final seemed a long way off when England were skittled out for just 123 by New Zealand in a group match at Wellington four years ago.
The Black Caps overhauled that woeful total in a mere 12.2 overs, winning with a colossal 226 balls to spare en route to an eventual defeat by co-hosts Australia in the final.
But the way New Zealand played in that 2015 tournament made a lasting impression on Morgan, then as now England’s skipper in 50-over cricket.
“It was as close to rock-bottom as I’ve been,” Morgan said at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. “Certainly as a captain and as a player, being beaten off the park like that was humiliating.
“New Zealand proved a point that you can actually be really good humans and grow the game and play cricket in your own way and win at the same time, which is incredibly eye-opening for a lot of countries around the world.
“I thought that rubbed off on everybody in the World Cup.”
England subsequently climbed to the top of the One-Day International rankings on the back of an attacking brand of cricket.
Back-to-back defeats at this World Cup by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia saw England lose that number one position but a 31-run win on Sunday over India, the team that replaced them in top spot, saw the tournament hosts get their campaign back on track.
