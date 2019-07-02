Pak captain not losing hope

LONDON: Pakistan’s players were branded as villains back home after they lost tamely against old foes India in a high stakes World Cup clash against India at Old Trafford on June 16.

The 89-run loss in a rain-hit match pushed Pakistan dangerously close to a World Cup exit.

Pakistan lifted their hopes with consecutive wins — against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan — but India struck again this time by falling to England — a result that has once again pushed Pakistan to the brink of elimination.

There is this general agreement back in Pakistan that India didn’t give their hundred percent against England on Sunday. Some believe they did it on purpose. They wanted to hurt Pakistan, some allege.

However, one thing is for sure. If Pakistan crash out of the World Cup, they would not go out as villains but martyrs. Thanks to India’s bizarre loss against England.

Had India beaten England, the equation would have been simple for the Pakistanis because a win against Bangladesh in their last group match at Lord’s on Friday would have seen them through.

But now such is the scenario for Pakistan that even a big in against Bangladesh won’t help.

“It’s out of our hands,” Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed told ‘The News’ in an interview on Tuesday. “We were really disappointed (at India’s loss) but what can you do about it. However, what we can do is continue focusing on our next target which is to win in our last match against Bangladesh on Friday.”

Sarfaraz is a deeply religious man. And he believes in miracles. “Of course there is still a big possibility that we can reach the semi-finals,” he said. “I mean England can beat New Zealand and we can beat Bangladesh. Those two results will get us in,” he said.

But with momentum on their side, England are likely to beat New Zealand in their World Cup game at Chester le Street on Wednesday to qualify for the World Cup.

If that happens then Pakistan will left with a slim mathematical chance to qualify for semi-finals. In a nutshell, Pakistan need a miracle to make it to the last four.

“Miracles do happen don’t they,” said Sarfaraz, who was all praise for his players’ performance in a three-match winning spree. “So we are not losing hope.”

Pakistan looked completely down and out after crashing to morale-shattering losses against Australia and India. Even the most ardent of their fans were losing hope. But the team bounced back with a vengeance to beat South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to stay alive in the race for the World Cup title.

“The boys have shown real character in our last three matches. We did make some mistakes against Afghanistan but thankfully managed to win. The team was under a lot of pressure against South Africa and New Zealand but the boys gave their best. It is because of team effort that we still have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals,” he said.

Sarfaraz himself was the biggest culprit in what was a real scare against Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday. In a tense run-chase, Sarfaraz got run out trying to take a suicidal double.

Sarfaraz acknowledged his mistake. “Yes it was a big mistake on my part. It was a bad move. There was no need to take that kind of risk so yes it was my fault. Thankfully, Imad (Wasim) and the boys won the game for us.”