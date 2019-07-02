US senator says Libya shipments could end UAE arms sales

WASHINGTON: A Democratic senator warned Tuesday that the United States could cut off arms sales to the United Arab Emirates over a report that the US ally shipped US missiles to Libyan rebels.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, demanded an investigation and asked for explanations by July 15 on arms agreements with the United Arab Emirates. "You are surely aware that if these allegations prove true you may be obligated by law to terminate all arms sales to the UAE," Menendez said.

He warned that the transfer would be a "serious violation" of US law and "almost certainly" break the UN arms embargo on Libya.

The New York Times reported on Friday that forces loyal to Libya´s unity government had discovered four Javelin missiles at a base used by men under the command of Khalifa Haftar, who has waged a months-long offensive to take Tripoli.