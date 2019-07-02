S Arabia holding recitation of Quran, Azan competition

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority is arranging an International Quran and Azan Awards for young Muslims for best recitation of Holy Quran and Azan and the winners will be awarded hefty prizes through a competitive process. The motive of the global competition is to encourage youth towards best recitation of Holy Quran and Azan, a profound spiritual experience and spread Islam’s image globally as a religion of peace and harmony. The first prize for best recitation of Holy Quran is 5 million Saudi Royal, 2nd prize is 2 million Riyal and 3rd and 4th prize is one million Riyal and half a million Riyal respectively. Applications can be submitted till July 22 and the representations and selection of candidates will be done between July 23 to August 24. Live Programme and decision by judges will be done between Aug 24 to September 24. The announcement of winners and distribution of prizes will be done between September 25 to October 25, 2019. For more details, visit www. quranathanawards.com