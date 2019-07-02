Congress in turmoil after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi has rejected appeals to reconsider his resignation as leader of Congress Party after losing a second general election to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an aide said on Tuesday, as the party faces its worst crisis in a decade.

Stuck between a leader determined to quit and party officials unwilling to accept his leaving, Congress is effectively leaderless more than a month after its election drubbing and facing key state polls later this year.

Chief ministers from five Congress-ruled states went to New Delhi on Monday where they spent two hours trying to convince Gandhi to reverse his May 25 decision to resign.

“We told him our point of view, openly, in a long conversation,” Ashok Gehlot, a senior Congress leader and chief minister of western Rajasthan state, told reporters, British wire agency said. “We hope he will consider our view and take the right decision,” he said.

A close aide to Gandhi said Rahul was firm about stepping aside as Congress president.

“He will never change his mind,” the aide said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“He feels that the way forward is not him continuing as Congress president ... and let somebody outside the Gandhi family be Congress president,” the aide said, adding the party cannot “just depend on one person, one family”.

Gandhi will remain in politics to help rebuild Congress from the ground up, the aide said, rather than stay on as leader due to his family’s political lineage.