Owners shut marble factories in Nowshera over GST

NOWSHERA: The owners of the marble factories Tuesday closed down units in protest against the heavy General Sales Tax (GST) imposed by the federal government.

Addressing a press conference at the Rashakai near Motorway Chowk, Risalpur Industrial Area President Ashfaq Paracha, Vice-President Amanullah, Imaduddin, Muhammad Luqman, Arif Durrani, Waheed Akhtar, Jehangir and others said that 85 percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already been exempted from the tax while 15 percent including their marble industries had been subjected to the GST.

They said they had shut down own industries, which rendered hundreds of labourers jobless, making it difficult for them to support their families. “The marble industry plays a vital role in the national economy but the imposition of the tax has badly affected this business,” Ashfaq Paracha said. They said that there was no such tax in Malakand division and tribal districts but they had been paying the tax regularly, adding that they would be unable to pay the GST.

The industrialists lamented that the prices of electricity bills and wages of the labourers had also been enhanced and on the other the government had levied tax on the owners who would be unable to pay them. They said they were happy in the Old Pakistan as in the New one they were being rendered jobless and the ‘morsel’ had also been snatched from the mouth of the poor labourers. The industrialists said that the memory of people was not so weak that they could not judge the alarming ratio of foreign loans which had been doubled in this government. They asserted that the value of dollar had been increased due to the weak policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The industrialists said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had assured them that the issue of the GST would be resolved.