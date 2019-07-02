close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

ANP rally condemns ‘target-killing’ of Pakhtuns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

MINGORA: The Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Tuesday condemned the ‘target-killing’ of Pakhtuns. The ANP leaders and activists took out a rally from Swat Press Club to Nishat Chowk where they chanted slogans against the government’s failure to check deteriorating law and order situations in the province. Speaking on the occasion, they lamented that the practice of target-killing had once again started in which one of their colleagues, Sartaj, was killed in Peshawar while in the second attack, the brother and son of the party leader, Abdullah Yousafzai, were injured in Swat. They made it clear that they would charge the officials of the district administration in the first information report for any untoward incident if happened in the district. ANP district president Ayub Khan, former provincial minister Wajid Ali, former member provincial assembly Rehmat Ali Khan, Abdus Saboor Khan, Syed Jaffar Shah, Khwaja Muhammad Khan and National Youth Organisation president Haider Ali Shah addressed a press conference. They vowed to resist the anti-poor policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The ANP leaders said the government was harassing the opposition leaders just to hide own failure to deliver.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus