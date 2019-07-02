ANP rally condemns ‘target-killing’ of Pakhtuns

MINGORA: The Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Tuesday condemned the ‘target-killing’ of Pakhtuns. The ANP leaders and activists took out a rally from Swat Press Club to Nishat Chowk where they chanted slogans against the government’s failure to check deteriorating law and order situations in the province. Speaking on the occasion, they lamented that the practice of target-killing had once again started in which one of their colleagues, Sartaj, was killed in Peshawar while in the second attack, the brother and son of the party leader, Abdullah Yousafzai, were injured in Swat. They made it clear that they would charge the officials of the district administration in the first information report for any untoward incident if happened in the district. ANP district president Ayub Khan, former provincial minister Wajid Ali, former member provincial assembly Rehmat Ali Khan, Abdus Saboor Khan, Syed Jaffar Shah, Khwaja Muhammad Khan and National Youth Organisation president Haider Ali Shah addressed a press conference. They vowed to resist the anti-poor policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The ANP leaders said the government was harassing the opposition leaders just to hide own failure to deliver.