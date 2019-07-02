Man sentenced to death for murdering schoolgirl

HARIPUR: The Model Criminal Court, Haripur, has awarded death penalty to a man who had gunned down a schoolgirl four years back in the Hattar village. According to prosecution record, Azra Bibi, 14, daughter of, Amjad Iqbal of Hattar village, was a student of 10th grade in the Government Higher Secondary School, Hattar. On the morning of September 8, 2015, she was on the way to her school when Adnan, son of Muhammad Aslam from the same village, intercepted her. The convict attempted to drag her for an unknown purpose, which she resisted and the accused opened fire, killing her on the spot.