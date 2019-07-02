National Security Workshop’s participants from Balochistan visit Air HQs

ISLAMABAD: The participants of National Security Workshop Balochistan visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday, says a PAF press release.

The visiting members from the 4th chapter of this workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of civil society.

The visiting guests were given a briefing on “Organisation of PAF and nature of its operations.” Interacting with the participants, the Air Chief said that the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depends upon the development of Balochistan.

He further said that PAF, along with other state institutions, was taking all necessary measures to bring the Balochi youth in the mainstream for the progress of the country.

This significant activity was held to create an understanding regarding important national security issues and raise awareness among the participants of the workshop about evolving international and regional environment and their impact on security of Pakistan.