PML-N MPAs submit requisition for Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: The PML-N Tuesday submitted a requisition in the Punjab Assembly for summoning the session. The requisition was submitted by party MPAs Waris Kallu and Raheela Khadim Hussain. Under the Punjab Assembly rules of procedure, the session has to be summoned within two weeks after the requisition is submitted. It is pertinent to mention that just a few days ago the budget session ended and now another session is likely to begin soon. Opposition Leader in the House Hamza Shahbaz is in the NAB custody and under the production order issued by the speaker he can attend the assembly session.