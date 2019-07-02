close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

PML-N MPAs submit requisition for Punjab Assembly session

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

LAHORE: The PML-N Tuesday submitted a requisition in the Punjab Assembly for summoning the session. The requisition was submitted by party MPAs Waris Kallu and Raheela Khadim Hussain. Under the Punjab Assembly rules of procedure, the session has to be summoned within two weeks after the requisition is submitted. It is pertinent to mention that just a few days ago the budget session ended and now another session is likely to begin soon. Opposition Leader in the House Hamza Shahbaz is in the NAB custody and under the production order issued by the speaker he can attend the assembly session.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus