Wed Jul 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

Eight of a family die as van collides with truck

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: Eight members of a family were killed when a van collided with a truck near Sahianwala Interchange on Tuesday. The family of Chak 136/RB was returning home after attending a funeral in Lahore when their van collided with a truck and later overturned on the Motorway (M-3). As a result, Rafia Bibi, her son Sarfraz Ahmad, daughter Shabana, Zainab, Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Akram and Maryam Bibi were killed on the spot while the van driver Nadeem also died in the accident. The bodies have been shifted to the Allied Hospital for autopsy.

