Wilfully losing to England: India’s payback to Pakistan for Champions Trophy loss?

LAHORE: India cricket team by losing its World Cup 2019 league match to England is believed to have taken revenge from Pakistan for the similar accusation on team green for intentionally losing two matches of the Champions Trophy held in South Africa in 2009.

Indian team lost to England by 31 runs on Sunday last and the followers of the game are certain that India deliberately lost the game only to show the exit doors to Pakistan from the World Cup 2019. Just before the match everyone from India to Pakistan and from Bangladesh to Sri Lanka were praying for India’s win. But it was not meant to happen because as the former cricketers from Pakistan, South Africa, England and even Australia have put it that India did not play to its potential and England won the match.

In a similar situation during the 2009 Champions Trophy, one of the Pakistan’s parliamentarian who was then chairman Standing Committee on Sports Jamshed Ahmed Dasti claimed without sufficient evidence in a television interview and was also quoted by CNN that Pakistan lost to Australia to knock traditional rivals India out of the limited-overs tournament in South Africa.

Pakistan in the first match lost to Australia and then in the semi-final to New Zealand. Then Australia won by two wickets by running a bye on the final ball of the closing Group A tie on September 30, which saw them reach the semifinals that dashed Indian hopes.

Just before the Sunday’s Indian and England match, Former English captain Michael Vaughan took to social media and said: “So far we have counted 86 England fans at Edgbaston .. including the team & management. Who believe so.

“1 Six in 50 overs on Sunday for India ... 3 inside 15 overs today ... A different India on a Tuesday ... “ Vaughan said in another tweet.

One of the well-known journalists Zainab Abbas in her tweet stated that Pakistan and Indian fans have united ahead of the India and England clash in support of men in Blue. She even spoke to Pakistan fans in Leeds that who they will be supporting in the India and England match.

Even former England captain Nasser Hussain also asked: “Question to all Pakistan fans.. England vs Pakistan Sunday.. who you supporting?

One of Pakistan fans Javeria Saddique wished India good luck. She tweeted: “Good luck India.”

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar stated that Indian team left all Pakistan fans disappointed while Waqar Younis questioned Indian sportsmenship after subdued performance against England.

But all of the above cricketers and fans forgot that it was the same plate India was served by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Here the point is that none of the Indian parliamentarians uttered a word on the performance of their team in their match against England, which may be thrown away by them to see an early exit for Pakistan.

But one of our own member national assembly and chairman of sports standing committee then Jamshed Dasti without any evidence accused the team green for allegedly losing deliberately.

Dasti then also alleged that the team also intentionally lost the match to New Zealand, who were beaten in Champions Trophy final by defending champions Australia.

Later investigation was called by the NA Standing Committee on Sports which called the then captain Younis Khan, coach Intikhab Alam and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ijaz Butt for investigations.

Later it was clarified by the PCB’s spokesman Nadeem Sarwar that the team played well and tried hard. It is unfortunate they couldn't qualify for the final, which every player wanted to do, but they had one bad day against New Zealand. Later all the team management was sacked.

Even former captain Rashid Latif criticized Dasti for making serious allegations without backing them up with proof.

So it is believed that India has in fact took revenge of its exit from the 2009 Champions Trophy as alleged by Dasti.