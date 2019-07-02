Punjab govt transfers five top officials

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers including additional chief secretary (services economy) and also surrendering services of three officers to the Establishment Division Tuesday.

According to the notification, services of Dr Ismat Tahira, Secretary Management & Professional Development Department, Asim Iqbal (OSD) and Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry (OSD) have been placed at the disposal of the Establishment Division, Islamabad.

Lahore Division Commissioner Mujtaba Piracha has been transferred and posted as ACS (services economy) against a newly-created post while secretary (infrastructure) to Punjab CM, Asif Bilal Lodhi has been transferred and posted as Lahore Division Commissioner.

Hamza Salik (awaiting posting) has been posted as Adl DC (general) Multan vice Muhammad Ali Bukhari already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD.

Nadia Farooqi (OSD) has replaced Maria Tariq, deputy secretary (Ombudsman-I) Punjab Governor Secretariat, who has been transferred and posted as director Local Government. Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board Managing Director Khalid Raju has been transferred and posted as DG (admin & finance) in the office of Prosecutor General Punjab.