Dismissal powers to president to open door to 58-2(b): IHC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday remarked that the government was opening the door of 58-2(b) while hearing Mushtaq Suhkhera’s plea for his restoration as Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

The IHC resumed hearing of Mushtaq Sukhera’s plea challenging the federal government’s order removing him for the post of FTO.

During the hearing, justice Athar Minallah remarked that current president had a dream that pervious president did wrong job and appointed FTO illegally. “The government is opening door for 58-2(b),” he added.

The IHC chief justice further remarked that if the court decision comes then a war of power would start between the two forces.

Justice Minallah remarked that every appointment is made on recommendation of the prime minister. “Federal Tax Ombudsman can only be removed through Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The chief justice further remarked that the government should have given decision after seeking advice if it was so much under compulsion.

Mushtaq Sukhera’s counsel told the court that the law minister didn’t present such a summary which shows that his appointment was illegal.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked, "I am giving last chance. Ministry of Law must satisfy the court. The reply from Ministry of Law and Justice is highly dangerous that Mushtaq Sukhera’s appointment was illegal. After hearing the arguments, the court extended stay order on restoration of Mushtaq Sukhera till August 08.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera was appointed FTO during tenure of PML-N in 2017.