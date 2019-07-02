LRCA U-16 Cricket in progress

LAHORE: West Zone Greens trounced West Zone Reds by 10 wickets in the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament here at the Albilal Ground Township on Tuesday.

Scores: West Zone Reds 159 in 36.2 overs (Oman Shahid 84*, Amjad Saleem 3/20, Tayyab Ali 2/11, Usman Qasim 2/18). West Zone Greens 160/0 in 25.5 overs (Shahwaiz Irfan 108*,Fasar Rashid 38*). Shahwaiz Irfan was named man of the match

In another encounter North Zone Reds beat North Zone Greens by 9 wickets at the LDA Ground Shahdra. Scores: North Zone Greens 151 in 39.4 overs (Abdul Wahab 56, Aizad Asad 33, Abdul Mateen 4/37). North Zone Reds 152/1 in 20.5 overs (M Naeem 61*, Rana Arslan 57*). Abdul Mateen emerged man of the match.

In the third match East Zone Reds beat East Zone Greens by 5 wickets at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.

Scores: East Zone Greens 123in 31.2 overs (Ismail Farooq 28, Shaloom Danial 3/17, Umer Hayat 2/7). East Zone Reds 127/5 in 36.5 overs (Haider Sohail 31, Umer Hayat 27, Ali Naqvi 3/29). Umer Hayat was named man of the match.