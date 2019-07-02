close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

LRCA U-16 Cricket in progress

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

LAHORE: West Zone Greens trounced West Zone Reds by 10 wickets in the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament here at the Albilal Ground Township on Tuesday.

Scores: West Zone Reds 159 in 36.2 overs (Oman Shahid 84*, Amjad Saleem 3/20, Tayyab Ali 2/11, Usman Qasim 2/18). West Zone Greens 160/0 in 25.5 overs (Shahwaiz Irfan 108*,Fasar Rashid 38*). Shahwaiz Irfan was named man of the match

In another encounter North Zone Reds beat North Zone Greens by 9 wickets at the LDA Ground Shahdra. Scores: North Zone Greens 151 in 39.4 overs (Abdul Wahab 56, Aizad Asad 33, Abdul Mateen 4/37). North Zone Reds 152/1 in 20.5 overs (M Naeem 61*, Rana Arslan 57*). Abdul Mateen emerged man of the match.

In the third match East Zone Reds beat East Zone Greens by 5 wickets at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.

Scores: East Zone Greens 123in 31.2 overs (Ismail Farooq 28, Shaloom Danial 3/17, Umer Hayat 2/7). East Zone Reds 127/5 in 36.5 overs (Haider Sohail 31, Umer Hayat 27, Ali Naqvi 3/29). Umer Hayat was named man of the match.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus