LRCA U-16 Cricket in progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: West Zone Greens trounced West Zone Reds by 10 wickets in the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament here at the Albilal Ground Township on Tuesday.
Scores: West Zone Reds 159 in 36.2 overs (Oman Shahid 84*, Amjad Saleem 3/20, Tayyab Ali 2/11, Usman Qasim 2/18). West Zone Greens 160/0 in 25.5 overs (Shahwaiz Irfan 108*,Fasar Rashid 38*). Shahwaiz Irfan was named man of the match
In another encounter North Zone Reds beat North Zone Greens by 9 wickets at the LDA Ground Shahdra. Scores: North Zone Greens 151 in 39.4 overs (Abdul Wahab 56, Aizad Asad 33, Abdul Mateen 4/37). North Zone Reds 152/1 in 20.5 overs (M Naeem 61*, Rana Arslan 57*). Abdul Mateen emerged man of the match.
In the third match East Zone Reds beat East Zone Greens by 5 wickets at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.
Scores: East Zone Greens 123in 31.2 overs (Ismail Farooq 28, Shaloom Danial 3/17, Umer Hayat 2/7). East Zone Reds 127/5 in 36.5 overs (Haider Sohail 31, Umer Hayat 27, Ali Naqvi 3/29). Umer Hayat was named man of the match.
LAHORE: West Zone Greens trounced West Zone Reds by 10 wickets in the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament here at the Albilal Ground Township on Tuesday.
Scores: West Zone Reds 159 in 36.2 overs (Oman Shahid 84*, Amjad Saleem 3/20, Tayyab Ali 2/11, Usman Qasim 2/18). West Zone Greens 160/0 in 25.5 overs (Shahwaiz Irfan 108*,Fasar Rashid 38*). Shahwaiz Irfan was named man of the match
In another encounter North Zone Reds beat North Zone Greens by 9 wickets at the LDA Ground Shahdra. Scores: North Zone Greens 151 in 39.4 overs (Abdul Wahab 56, Aizad Asad 33, Abdul Mateen 4/37). North Zone Reds 152/1 in 20.5 overs (M Naeem 61*, Rana Arslan 57*). Abdul Mateen emerged man of the match.
In the third match East Zone Reds beat East Zone Greens by 5 wickets at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.
Scores: East Zone Greens 123in 31.2 overs (Ismail Farooq 28, Shaloom Danial 3/17, Umer Hayat 2/7). East Zone Reds 127/5 in 36.5 overs (Haider Sohail 31, Umer Hayat 27, Ali Naqvi 3/29). Umer Hayat was named man of the match.