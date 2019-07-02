Irfan stars as Pak U-19s crush SA for 5-0 lead

LAHORE: Irfan Niazi’s 122 to help Pakistan U-19s beat South Africa U-19s by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Mohammad Wasim, Saim Ayub, and Amir Ali took two wickets a piece for 29, 39 and 42, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 184 in 38.4 overs. Johathan Bird top-scored with 95-ball 100 and hit 11 fours and three sixes.

Earlier after electing to bat, the tourists scored 300 for eight in 50 overs. Irfan Niazi scored a brilliant 122 off 125 balls that included 15 boundaries. He contributed 57-run partnership with captain Rohail Nazir (52) for the fourth wicket.

For the home side, Siya Plaatjie and Lifa Ntanzi grabbed two wickets each. Both teams will now move to Durban, where they will feature in the sixth and seventh matches of the series at Chatsworth Cricket Oval on July 5 and 7 respectively.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U-19s 300-8 in 50 overs (Irfan Niazi 122, Rohail Nazir 52, Siya Plaatjie 2-39, Lifa Ntanzi 2-77) South Africa U-19s 184 all out in 38.4 overs (Johathan Bird 100, Naseem Shah 3-44, Mohammad Wasim 2-29, Saim Ayub 2-39, Amir Ali 2-42).Player of the match: Irfan Niazi.