Hasan, Sana thank PM for being named in NYC

LAHORE: Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali and former women cricket captain Sana Mir have thanked the prime minister for considering them for a role in the National Youth Council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan formally approved the launch of 33-member National Youth Council (NYC) for uplift of youth of the country. Prominent figures from various fields including, sports, religion, academia, arts and culture, and economics have been made a part of the council.

Major Tanveer Shafi, a Ghazi of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, has been appointed as the first member of the council. Mountaineer Samina Baig, who climbed K-2, and wheel-chair bound motivational speaker Muniba Mazari are also among the members of the council. From entertainment, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Zoe Viccaji have been included in the council.

From sports, cricketer Hasan Ali and Sana Mir from women’s cricket are also appointed as the members of the council.Expressing his gratitude for the prime minister for selecting him in national youth council among other big Names, Hasan Ali promised to give his best to my country.